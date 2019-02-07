Hain Celestial’s shares fell as much as 19 percent Thursday morning after the natural and organic products company’s quarterly earnings results showed operating and net losses and the company lowered its guidance for fiscal 2019.

In its second fiscal quarter, which ended Dec. 31, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., based in Lake Success, had an operating loss of $15.4 million compared to operating income of $31 million in the same period a year earlier, according to results released Thursday.

Hain posted a net loss of $29.3 million, or 28 cents per diluted share, in the quarter, compared to net income of $43.1 million, or 41 cents per diluted share, in the same period a year earlier.

Net sales were $584.2 million in the quarter, down 5 percent from $616.2 million in the same period a year earlier.

“We are creating a new strategic direction to take Hain Celestial to the next level of performance,” Mark L. Schiller, Hain’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Although we are not satisfied with our near-term performance, we are starting to see sequential improvement in our numbers and are working diligently to restore profitable growth in the United States, while continuing our profit momentum in the United Kingdom and Europe.”

Hain’s products, sold in more than 70 countries, include Celestial Seasonings tea, Sensible Portions snacks, Terra chips, Rudi’s Organic Bakery breads, Earth’s Best baby food and The Greek Gods yogurt.

In November, Hain had reiterated its guidance for fiscal 2019, forecasting total net sales of $2.500 billion to $2.560 billion, which would have been an increase of approximately 2 percent to 4 percent compared to results in fiscal year 2018.

On Thursday, however, the company lowered its guidance, forecasting total net sales of $2.320 billion to $2.350 billion, a decrease of approximately 4 percent to 6 percent from the results in 2018.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The stock fell from $17.79 to $14.47 in early trading. The price was at $15.63 by midday.