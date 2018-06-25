Hain Celestial's chief executive said he will step down 25 years after founding the organic and natural products company.

After his replacement is hired, Irwin D. Simon will become non-executive chairman of the board for a transition period to work closely with his successor, according to an announcement Monday morning from The Hain Celestial Group, a Lake Success-based company.

Hain's most recent proxy statement, dated Nov. 16, said Simon was 59 years old.

“When I founded the Company 25 years ago, one of my goals was to educate and change the way the world eats and lives through a relentless focus on providing organic, natural and better-for-you products to consumers,” Simon said in a statement. "I am incredibly proud of the company we have built. It has been a privilege to lead our dedicated team and drive our mission forward."

Hain’s host of product brands include Celestial Seasonings tea, Sensible Portions snacks, Terra chips, Rudi’s Organic Bakery and The Greek Gods yogurt, and they are sold in more than 70 countries.

Shares of Hain Celestial rose 16 cents to $29.90 in late-morning trading Monday. A year ago, Hain shares closed at $33.63, and in the summer of 2015 they traded for more than $68.