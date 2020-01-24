Children’s clothing store Hanna Andersson is hanging it up at Roosevelt Field.

A company spokeswoman confirmed that the store at the Garden City mall was closing but did not say specifically when. However, an employee at the store in Roosevelt Field said the location will close Saturday.

Hanna Andersson has 67 stores in the United States, according to its website.

“They are closing several stores this year to improve their overall customer experience and profitability,” spokeswoman Wendy Lane Stevens said.

Founded in 1983, Hanna Andersson is a Swedish-inspired brand based in Portland, Oregon.

The retailer “is dominant in the family matching pajama and girls’ dresses and accessories categories,” Stevens said. The company got its start in direct-to-consumer catalogs and company-owned retail stores, she said.

Hanna Andersson has historically had between 50 and 70 stores, she said.

The Roosevelt Field store occupies 1,912 square feet and opened in 2012, said Kylee Kaetzel, a spokeswoman for Simon Property Group Inc., the Indianapolis-based owner of the mall.

Hanna Andersson’s other Long Island location is at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station.

