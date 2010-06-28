Happy campers after sessions on social media

If you're high on structure and decorum, Social Media Camp Long Island might not have been the place for you. That's where experienced social media users - some packing multiple smart phones - met and mingled with newbies asking questions like, "Foursquare - what's Foursquare?" (That would be a mobile phone app that allows you to share your whereabouts.)

The day was all about "making human connections," said Jeff Namnum, a small business marketing consultant and lead organizer. "All this technology, without connecting with people, means nothing." He also told the group of about 200 gathered Friday at St. Joseph's College: "This is going to be a very different day."

Indeed, the 27 sessions, ranging from LinkedIn basics to business uses for Twitter to Facebook privacy - had no time slots or room assignments until just before the day's start time. Attendees, too, checked their smart phones and sent their 140-characters-or-less tweet messages - not in stealth as at other events, but right in the open during sessions and conversations.

Yet, the spirit of the day was one of sharing resources and encouraging those who had come to learn.

In the morning, Maripat Quinn said she felt she was "hanging on by my fingertips" when it came to some aspects of social media. But after lunch, "I've got a hold on it," said Quinn, a cross-cultural communications consultant in Stony Brook. She had picked up on such basics as HootSuite.com, a platform for grouping, creating and scheduling tweets.

Plus, Quinn, who said she was "over 55," said she enjoyed "collaborating across generations," learning from those in their 20s.

One attendee at the event in Patchogue, overwhelmed by all the messages she gets that lead somewhere else, said, "All those links are driving me nuts."

George Torres, a session leader, diagnosed that as "social fatigue . . . You're connected to the wrong people," he said. Find and follow those whose conversations are more interesting, said Torres, a social media-event planning consultant in Freeport.

What resonated with Camille Mendez, 38, founder and owner of Suite Seductions, a wedding-suite decorating service based in Wheatley Heights, was a sentiment from a session called "Show Me the Funny." That message: Social media are "not an advertising platform," but you can get your services and products noticed by including a little humor or mentions of everyday life events in your posts.

During the panel presentation, speaker Steve Haweeli stopped the proceedings to announce that someone in the room had just tweeted that "50% of the panel is bald." Haweeli, president of WordHampton Public Relations, would have known this how?

He, like many others, was following his Twitter stream on his phone as the panel progressed.