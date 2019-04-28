TODAY'S PAPER
Making peace with your money

Ken Honda, the leader of the #HappyMoney Movement, says a joyful relationship with money attracts abundance. 

Author Ken Honda writes in his new book

Author Ken Honda writes in his new book about how positive feelings toward bill-paying, budgeting and even keeping your finances organized can help bring about good financial health. Photo Credit: Getty Images/FatCamera

By Sheryl Nance-Nash Special to Newsday
When you think about money, what comes to mind? Is it stress about paying bills or trying to figure out how to get more?

If that's the case, you’ve got it all wrong, according to author Ken Honda.

The leader of the #HappyMoney movement has a book hitting stores in June, "Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money." The gist: If money doesn’t bring you joy, you may unconsciously push it away.

All money thoughts should be positive. Don’t grumble as you pay bills, or even if you lose money. Instead, when money leaves you, be grateful for how it served you. Honda says a joyful relationship with money attracts abundance. When money comes in, give thanks. Out of gratitude flows abundance.

How much does mindset matter when it comes to money?

Danetha Doe, a former accountant in San Francisco, who creates fun content and educational materials to teach women about money, agrees with Honda.

Positive thoughts lead to positive behaviors. such as paying your bills on time, asking to be paid what you are worth and keeping your finances organized, Doe points out. Conversely, negative thoughts might be reflected in actions like ignoring credit card bills or spending mindlessly.

Chike Uzoka, founder of Valentine Global in Newark, is all for positive thinking as Honda advocates, but adds, “What people are born into is vital, as is the environment they're raised in and around. If Person A is born into four generations of wealth, and Person B is born into four generations of poverty, then it makes Ken's case a harder pill to swallow.”

