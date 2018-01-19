TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 36° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 36° Good Afternoon
Business

Seeking apartments, recreation at Hauppauge Industrial Park

HIA-LI says that the park’s economic impact could grow if people could also live there.

Terri Alessi-Miceli, CEO of the Hauppauge Industrial Association

Terri Alessi-Miceli, CEO of the Hauppauge Industrial Association of Long Island, speaks at a news conference on Friday in Commack. Photo Credit: Newsday / James T. Madore

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Hauppauge Industrial Park, home to some of Long Island’s largest manufacturers, also needs apartments, sidewalks, entertainment venues, recreation options and other amenities found in villages, officials said Friday.

The park could increase its already substantial impact on the local economy if it were more attractive to people who want to walk to work or live near their job, said Terri Alessi-Miceli, CEO of HIA-LI, which represents businesses in the park and its supporters.

She and Suffolk County economic development leaders announced Friday the launch of a one-year examination of the park’s future needs, both for employers and employees.

The study, to be conducted by the Regional Plan Association in Manhattan, will be paid for by the county’s Industrial Development Agency from a $100,000 research and planning fund.

The study, called an opportunity analysis, “offers us the chance to see how we can develop a sense of community in the Hauppauge Industrial Park, to do things that will keep our kids on Long Island, to create jobs,” Alessi-Miceli said at a news conference in Commack.

The HIA-LI also wants to connect Stony Brook University with businesses in the park, in terms of jobs for recent graduates and research opportunities.

“The Hauppauge Industrial Park is the second largest industrial park in the country after Silicon Valley” in California, said attorney Joe Campolo, chairman of the HIA-LI board of directors. “The big difference between No. 1 and No. 2 is Silicon Valley’s collaboration with Stanford University. How do we collaborate with Stony Brook University? . . . We see a real opportunity here.”

IDA board chairman Theresa Ward, who also is Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s economic development chief, said the county has invested $80 million in road improvements and other infrastructure projects in the park in recent years. She said the county wants to address the needs of companies in the park now and those who want to move there.

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Suffolk County police and the North Patchogue fire Cops: 1 vehicle fled after hitting pedestrian
Serena Mangino, the daughter of Tracy Mangino, and Man gets 18-month sentence in box truck death
Senior VP at Bank of America Jim DeBois With rise of online banking, why branches still exist
The Central Islip LIRR station, where the MTA Man who aided woman at LIRR ‘felt so bad for her’
Nassau County police released this surveillance image of Masked gunman sought in 3 holdups, cops say
Ex-teacher Brian Dreher, 42, of Huntington Station, has DA: Ex-teacher admits rape, sexual misconduct
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE