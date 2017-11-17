The Hauppauge Office Park, a three-building office complex, has been sold for $61 million, according to brokerage firm CBRE.

The complex, which was owned by Manhasset-based Colin Development, is located at 888 E. Veterans Memorial Hwy. The property consists of one single-tenant building leased to Allstate, and two multitenant buildings occupied by Bridgehampton National Bank (whose branches are being rebranded as BNB Bank), Morgan Stanley, Crawford & Co. and Urban Financial America.

The purchaser is listed as Signature Acquisitions in a Thursday news release.

Jeffrey Dunne and Steven Bardsley of CBRE’s Stamford, Connecticut, office and Philip Heilpern from the brokerage’s Melville office oversaw the deal.