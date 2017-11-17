TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 41° Good Morning
Scattered Clouds 41° Good Morning
Business

Hauppauge Office Park sold for $61 million

The building at 888 E Veterans Memorial Highway

The building at 888 E Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge is seen in this Google Maps photo. Photo Credit: Google Maps

By Victor Ocasio  victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Hauppauge Office Park, a three-building office complex, has been sold for $61 million, according to brokerage firm CBRE.

The complex, which was owned by Manhasset-based Colin Development, is located at 888 E. Veterans Memorial Hwy. The property consists of one single-tenant building leased to Allstate, and two multitenant buildings occupied by Bridgehampton National Bank (whose branches are being rebranded as BNB Bank), Morgan Stanley, Crawford & Co. and Urban Financial America.

The purchaser is listed as Signature Acquisitions in a Thursday news release.

Jeffrey Dunne and Steven Bardsley of CBRE’s Stamford, Connecticut, office and Philip Heilpern from the brokerage’s Melville office oversaw the deal.

By Victor Ocasio  victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Erin Debrich, seen here in her Garden City Some rant about politics online. This LI mom writes postcards.
The Hampton Bays home sits on a peninsula. Scotto home in Hampton Bays sells for $2.96M
Suffolk County police said they responded Friday, Nov. Police: Burglars fired shot in Suffolk home
Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran with newly elected Opinion: The way forward in Nassau County
Daniel Heaney, in front of his Merrick home Among Nassau tax assessment winners, some lost out
The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society said Thursday, Nov. Whale in LI channel may get escorted to Atlantic
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE