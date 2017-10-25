A unit of Hauppauge-based Orbit International Corp. has won a $21.7 million contract for equipment used to test and troubleshoot weapons systems on aircraft of the U.S. Navy and foreign militaries, the company announced Tuesday.
The contract was the largest ever awarded to Orbit’s Behlman Electronics Inc. subsidiary, Mitchell Binder, president and chief executive of Orbit, said in a statement.
Behlman, also based in Hauppauge, said it already has received an initial purchase order worth $11.6 million as part of the overall indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract for up to 180 common aircraft armament test sets and other equipment.
Deliveries are expected to be completed in September 2020.
Binder said that the company will not have to hire additional engineering, sales or administrative personnel in connection with the contract.
“Therefore, this contract should have a positive impact on incremental profitability during the delivery period,” he said.
Orbit makes customized electronic components and subsystems for military and nonmilitary government uses.
The company posted 2016 sales of $20.7 million, a 3 percent increase over the previous year.
