Business

HBO to close Hauppauge facilities and eliminate or move 200 jobs

The company said about 75 jobs will be cut and the remaining 125 will be shipped to either Hudson Yards in Manhattan or to Atlanta.

HBO's broadcast operations, which originated out of Hauppauge,

HBO's broadcast operations, which originated out of Hauppauge, will now come out of Atlanta, the company said in its announcement. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joaquin Ossorio-Castillo

By Carrie Mason-Draffen carrie.mason-draffen@newsday.com @newsgirlie
HBO will close its Hauppauge facility by the end of the year and eliminate 75 jobs, a spokesman said.

The remaining 125 jobs at the Hauppauge Communications Center will be shifted to "state-of-the-art facilities" in Manhattan's Hudson Yards and to Atlanta, the company said in a statement.   

"With two new state-of-the-art facilities now existing in Hudson Yards (Manhattan) and Atlanta, the services out of the Hauppauge Communications Center will become redundant, so the plan is to close the center by year's end," the statement said. "We are asking many employees from the Long Island-based departments to transition to Hudson Yards, which has been designed to support postproduction needs on original programming as well as our digital distribution platforms. However, the broadcast operations which originated out of Hauppauge, will now come out of Atlanta. This will result in the elimination of some positions in New York.”

 AT&T acquired HBO's parent, Time Warner, last year and has since announced some consolidations.

