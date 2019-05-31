Getting real about the costs of health care in retirement

You won't pay for health care in retirement with one lump sum. That's the way these expenses are often presented, though, and the amounts are terrifying.

Fidelity Investments, for example, says a couple retiring in 2019 at age 65 will need $285,000 for health expenses, not including nursing home or other long-term care. The Employee Benefits Research Institute says some couples could need up to $400,000 — again, not including long-term care.

No wonder 45 percent of people in their 50s and early 60s have little or no confidence that they'll be able to afford their health care costs once they retire, according to a survey by the University of Michigan.

A more accurate prediction

The approach of presenting people with a huge, perhaps unattainable, figure has long bothered Jean Young, senior research associate with the Vanguard Center for Investor Research.

"The thing is, it's not helpful, it's not actionable, it's not relatable," Young says.

You also may need six figures to cover food, or transportation, or shelter in a typical retirement. But these are costs you pay over time — just like you'll pay for health care.

Young and other Vanguard researchers partnered with actuaries at Mercer Health and Benefits, a consulting firm, to create a proprietary model based on what retired people actually spend on health care. What they found was higher-income people pay larger premiums for certain parts of Medicare. Some premiums also vary by location, as do medical costs in general. How much health care you'll consume is greatly influenced by how healthy you are when entering retirement, and, to some extent, your genetics.

Typical expenses

Here's the number the researchers came up with: $5,200. That's the median amount a typical 65-year-old woman could expect to spend annually for premiums and out-of-pocket medical, dental and vision costs in 2018. (The study used women because they have slightly higher long-term costs; the gender difference is about 2 percent.)

That assumes the woman lives in a medium-cost area, is at medium risk for health care costs (she either smokes or has a chronic medical condition or two) and buys supplemental Plan F, the most popular Medigap policy. Eighty percent of those in similar situations would face costs in the range of $4,900 to $6,000.

The models also include worst-case scenarios. If her health deteriorated to the high-risk category, her costs could exceed $11,000. If she opted to do without a Medigap policy and had a bad year, she could pay more than $21,800.