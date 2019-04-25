A State Senate hearing on legislation that would give farmworkers the right to a day of rest, collective bargaining and overtime pay will be held Friday at the Suffolk County Legislature in Smithtown.

The legislation, named the Farmworker Fair Labor Practices Act, would also extend disability and worker compensation benefits to agricultural laborers.

Friday's hearing, scheduled from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the legislature's offices at 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy., is one of three joint sessions being held by State Sens. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights), who sponsored the bill, and Jen Metzger (D-Rosendale). Sen. Monica R. Martinez (D-Brentwood) will also be in attendance.

The first hearing to discuss the Farmworker Fair Labor Practices Act is scheduled for Thursday in upstate Morrisville. The final hearing will take place in Sullivan County in the Catskills on May 2.

The hearings are open to the public. Attendance at the Friday's session is capped at 200 people. Those planning to attend are asked to register online at eventbrite.com. For more information about the Smithtown hearing, visit nysenate.gov or call 631-360-3356.