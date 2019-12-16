A state Senate committee is recommending industrial development agencies give greater scrutiny to applications for tax breaks based on the controversy surrounding incentives awarded to Green Acres Mall by the Hempstead Town IDA.

The Committee on Investigations and Government Operations, in a 137-page report released Monday, said “too often projects fall significantly short of their benefit promises, distressing the economic welfare of local communities as was alleged” in the Green Acres deal.

Green Acres was one of two IDA projects that the committee examined in depth, and the only one on Long Island.

The mall’s owner, Macerich, won tax breaks in 2014-15 for improvements to the shopping mall and construction of the adjacent strip plaza, Green Acres Commons. Homeowners’ property tax bills spiked for one year because one school district miscalculated the impact of the tax breaks. The problem was remedied the following year after loud protests.

The Senate committee endorsed the conclusion of state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli that the Hempstead Town IDA wasn’t to blame for the inflated tax bills. The committee also praised the IDA’s unsuccessful attempt to revoke the incentives after Macerich didn’t meet its job commitment.

Still, the committee said the Hempstead Town IDA “neglected to properly investigate the proposed project” and approved the aid deal before a cost-benefit analysis had been completed.

The committee also said the Green Acres case “demonstrates the need for all IDAs to properly and systematically track verifiable employment data on its own – and not be subject to the whims of an applicant’s, or it’s vendors’ reporting.”

Committee chairman Sen. James Skoufis, a Democrat from upstate Woodbury, said Monday, “If there’s one takeaway from our investigation, it’s that the taxpayers deserve far more accountability and responsibility with their money.”