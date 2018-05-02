Medical supplies distributor Henry Schein Inc. Wednesday named company veteran Brad Connett as president of its U.S. medical group.

Connett, who joined the Melville company 21 years ago, most recently served as president of the company's commercial group for U.S. medical.

In his new role, Connett will be responsible for the medical group's strategy and business performance. He will report to David McKinley, senior vice president and chief commercial officer.

Stanley M. Bergman, Henry Schein's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement that the appointment reflects Connett's leadership and "ability to drive continued growth."

"Brad's strategic vision, deep-rooted industry knowledge, and wide network will advance our ability to deliver innovative solutions," McKinley said.

Henry Schein distributes supplies to non-hospital care centers, including doctors' offices, urgent care clinics and ambulatory surgery centers.

The global company's biggest business unit provides supplies to dentists.

Shares of Henry Schein edged up 0.1 percent in late Wednesday morning trading to $76.97. The stock has fallen about 12 percent in the past 12 months.