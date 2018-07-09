Henry Schein Inc., Long Island's largest public company, is launching a cost-cutting initiative "to rationalize its operations" by year's end, the medical and dental supply distributor said in a government filing Monday.

The Melville company, which has 1,430 employees on Long Island and about 22,000 worldwide, did not provide details on the program or whether layoffs would be required.

The filing said the company currently is unable to estimate the costs associated with the program, but that it would make an amended filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that includes estimates of those expenses.

