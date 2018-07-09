TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Morning
75° Good Morning
Business

Henry Schein, with 1,400 LI employees, launching cost-cutting program

The Melville company, with worldwide operations, distributes dental and medical supplies.  It is Long Island's largest public company by revenue.

The Melville headquarters of Henry Schein Inc. is

The Melville headquarters of Henry Schein Inc. is seen here on March 28. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com
Print

Henry Schein Inc., Long Island's largest public company, is launching  a cost-cutting initiative "to rationalize its operations" by year's end, the medical and dental supply distributor said in a government filing Monday.

The Melville company, which has 1,430 employees on Long Island and about 22,000 worldwide, did not provide details on the program or whether layoffs would be required.

The filing said the company currently is unable to estimate the costs associated with the program, but that it would make an amended filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that includes estimates of those expenses.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.

More news

Newsday illustration: Bernard Cootner (1978); Colorist: Neville Harvey Long Island at the crossroads, 40 years later
This Bayport home, where President Grover Cleveland is Did a president sleep at this LI home?
Farmingdale is the latest Long Island address for Acai bowl chain opens new LI location
Eastbound traffic builds up on Route 25 in Data: How North Fork traffic is slowing
Police gather at Hempstead Lake State Park in Police return to Hempstead park in apparent search
Freeport Water Taxi & Tours runs point-to-point service Where to catch a water taxi tour on LI