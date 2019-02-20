Henry Schein Inc., Long Island's largest public company, Wednesday posted net sales of $3.4 billion for the fourth quarter, a 1.7 percent increase compared with the previous year's period.

The Melville-based multinational reported net income of $133 million, or 87 cents per diluted share, reversing a net loss of $8.5 million, or 6 cents per share, in the prior year's quarter.

Analysts Ross Muken of Evercore ISI and Jeff Johnson of Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc., in separate research notes, described the fourth quarter results as weak and said the stock could lose ground.

Shares fell 7 percent to $58.70 in early trading Wednesday.

Muken said a bright spot in the fourth quarter was the company's medical business, which delivers supplies to the offices of physicians.

Medical sales grew 7.5 percent year-over-year to $684.8 million.

The dental business, Henry Schein's largest, edged down 0.2 percent to $1.7 billion.

The earnings report comes less than two weeks after the provider of products to the offices of health care professionals spun off its animal health business into a new, publicly traded company, Covetrus.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The company said it took a pretax charge of 17 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter and 31 cents per diluted share for 2018 related to severance pay, facility closings and other costs as part of a previously disclosed restructuring program.

"We believe the long-term business opportunities remain attractive in the global markets for dental and medical offices as well as alternate sites of care," Stanley M. Bergman, Henry Schein's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

Henry Schein is the largest publicly traded Long Island company based on 2017 revenue of $12.5 billion.

On Wednesday it reported full year 2018 sales of $13.2 billion, an increase of 5.9 percent. Excluding the animal health business, 2018 sales were $9.4 billion.

Henry Schein has more than 18,000 employees in 31 countries.