Henry Schein reports higher quarterly profit, sales

Henry Schein Inc., Long Island's largest publicly traded company by revenue, on Monday reported gains in quarterly sales and net income.

The Melville-based maker of supplies for dentists, doctors and veterinarians posted net sales of $3.3 billion for the three-month period ending June 30, a year-over-year increase of 8.7 percent. Net income attributable to the company was $141.2 million, up 3.8 percent from a year earlier.

Earnings per diluted share for the quarter were 92 cents, a gain of 6 cents from the same period in 2017.

In Monday morning trading, the company’s stock price rose by 3.9 percent, to $83.38. A year ago, it closed at $91.90.

In a news release, the company said its second quarter included before-tax expenses such as $14.9 million in restructuring costs and $7.6 million in costs from the planned spinoff of its animal health business. In the second quarter of 2017, its pretax expenses included a litigation settlement expense of $5.3 million

Stanley M. Bergman, chairman and chief executive, said in a statement that the latest quarter’s results "reflect solid revenue growth in generally healthy end-markets, as well as our continued success in gaining market share in all of our business groups."