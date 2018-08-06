TODAY'S PAPER
Henry Schein reports higher quarterly profit, sales

CEO Stanley M. Bergman said the company had "continued success in gaining market share."

Stanley M. Bergman, chairman and chief executive of

Stanley M. Bergman, chairman and chief executive of Henry Schein Inc. in Melville. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com
Henry Schein Inc., Long Island's largest publicly traded company by revenue, on Monday reported gains in quarterly sales and net income.

The Melville-based maker of supplies for dentists, doctors and veterinarians posted net sales of $3.3 billion for the three-month period ending June 30, a year-over-year increase of 8.7 percent. Net income attributable to the company was $141.2 million, up 3.8 percent from a year earlier.

Earnings per diluted share for the quarter were 92 cents, a gain of 6 cents from the same period in 2017.

In Monday morning trading, the company’s stock price rose by 3.9 percent, to $83.38. A year ago, it closed at $91.90.

In a news release, the company said its second quarter included before-tax expenses such as $14.9 million in restructuring costs and $7.6 million in costs from the planned spinoff of its animal health business. In the second quarter of 2017, its pretax expenses included a litigation settlement expense of $5.3 million

Stanley M. Bergman, chairman and chief executive, said in a statement that the latest quarter’s results "reflect solid revenue growth in generally healthy end-markets, as well as our continued success in gaining market share in all of our business groups."

