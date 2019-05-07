Henry Schein stock surges 6.6% on earnings report

Henry Schein Inc., Long Island's largest public company by revenue, Tuesday posted a 3.8 percent year-over-year increase in revenue from continuing operations in the first quarter to $2.4 billion.

The Melville company reported earnings before the stock market open on Tuesday. It was the company's first report since spinning off its animal health business in February.

Net income attributable to Henry Schein from continuing operations was $118.4 million, or 78 cents per diluted share, versus $111.5 million, or 72 cents per diluted share, in the previous year's period.

Shares of Henry Schein surged 6.6 percent to $67.47 in Tuesday morning trading. Twelve months ago, the stock was trading at $59.82.

Henry Schein distributes supplies and equipment to clinics and offices of dentists and doctors around the world.

"We have completed the first quarter of what we have characterized as a transition year as we continue to separate operations of our former animal health business," said Stanley M. Bergman, Henry Schein's chairman and chief executive. "We believe we gained market share in both of our global dental and medical businesses."

Dental sales decreased 0.1 percent to $1.5 billion, while medical sales increased 6.8 percent to $683.7 million.

Sales of technology and value-added services from continuing operations increased 35.1 percent to $115.5 million. Bergman said that growth stemmed from the formation of Henry Schein One, a dental technology joint venture with Internet Brands.

Ross Muken, an analyst for Evercore ISI, said in a research note that the quarter was a "solid start to the year."

He said that fears of weak sales of dental consumables were "largely unfounded," while medical results were as expected and technology revenue came in above estimates.

In 2017, Henry Schein posted annual revenue of $12.5 billion, the most of any Long Island public company.