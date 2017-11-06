This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Henry Schein earnings, sales rise despite hurricane impact

Hurricane Harvey nears landfall on Aug. 25, 2017

Hurricane Harvey nears landfall on Aug. 25, 2017 on the southeastern coast of Texas. Photo Credit: Getty Images / NOAA Handout

By Ken Schachter  kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Henry Schein Inc. Monday reported increases in third quarter net sales and net income which were blunted by the impact of recent hurricanes in the U.S. market, the Melville company said.

Net sales for the quarter ended Sept. 30 were $3.2 billion, a 10.3 percent increase versus the previous year’s total, the company said in an earnings release before the stock market open.

Net income was $138 million, or 87 cents per diluted share, representing increases of 3.2 percent and 6.1 percent compared to the 2016 period.

Shares of the provider of supplies to the offices of dentists, doctors and veterinarians fell nearly 10 percent to $70.12 in early trading Monday.

“Third quarter sales growth was negatively impacted by . . . the recent hurricanes in the U.S. as well as a difficult comparable in dental equipment sales,” Stanley M. Bergman, chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

The company adjusted its earnings per share forecast for all of 2017 to growth of about 12 percent. Henry Schein also introduced guidance for 2018 of earnings per share growth of 11 percent to 14 percent compared to the forecast for 2017.

Check back for updates on this story.

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, for Newsday.

