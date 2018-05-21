Henry Schein Inc., Long Island's largest publicly traded company by revenue, has advanced five spots in the latest edition of the Fortune 500 released Monday.

The Melville distributor of products to the offices of health care professionals rose to No. 238 on the annual ranking of public companies by revenue.

Henry Schein, the region's sole representative on the list, posted 2017 net sales of $12.5 billion.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, a Lake Success company that delivers proxy statements and annual reports to investors, fell short of the Fortune 500 with 2017 revenue of $4.1 billion. Broadridge was listed at No. 592.

Two other Long Island companies, Melville-based MSC Industrial Direct Co. and Lake Success-based Hain Celestial Group Inc. were ranked at Nos. 749 and 760. Both had revenue of about $2.9 billion.

Henry Schein, which became a public company in 1995, debuted on the list in 2004 with revenue of $4.1 billion.

Topping the Fortune 500 list was retail giant Walmart, followed by Exxon Mobil and Berkshire Hathaway.