Henry Schein Inc., Long Island’s largest public company, has been selected by Fortune magazine as one of 57 companies worldwide that are "changing the world."

The Melville-based dental and health care products distributor is ranked No. 29 on Fortune’s "Change the World" list along with companies like Apple, Google parent Alphabet, and the Alibaba Group. The list, released Tuesday, is made up of companies that have found ways to increase business through socially responsible causes.

The company was recognized for three initiatives it has used to improve oral health of those in need around the world: the Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program, Give Kids A Smile, and the Global Student Outreach Program.

“Since our earliest days, we at Henry Schein have worked to align our strengths as a business with the needs of society, so it is greatly rewarding to be named to Fortune’s ‘Change the World’ list,” Stanley M. Bergman, chief executive and chairman of the board of Henry Schein, said in a statement.

Henry Schein is the largest local public company based on revenue of about $12.5 billion in 2017. The company has 1,430 employees on Long Island and about 22,000 worldwide.