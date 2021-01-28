Henry Schein Inc., Long Island's largest public company by revenue, plans $15 million in improvements to its Melville headquarters and is seeking aid from Suffolk County and New York State, executives said.

The renovations to 135 Duryea Rd. and 80 Baylis Rd., which together serve as Henry Schein’s corporate office, are needed to attract and retain employees, said Jim Mullins, the company’s senior vice president of global services.

The 290,000-square-foot headquarters is home to 1,223 employees who earn, on average, $131,000 per year, he said on Wednesday. The total work force is more than 19,000 people around the world, according to a recent securities filing.

The board of the county’s Industrial Development Agency is expected on Thursday to consider Henry Schein’s application for tax breaks. In return for the incentives, the company would retain the Melville HQ employees and make the building improvements over five to seven years, Mullins said.

"Henry Schein is certainly recommitting to maintain our global headquarters on Long Island," he said, adding the company started in Queens as a pharmacy in 1932. "We aren’t looking to leave…Long Island is where we are and where we plan to stay."

Henry Schein supplies health care products to dental and medical offices. It’s the last Fortune 500 company to be based in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Henry Schein reported a profit of $701 million for the year ended Dec. 28, 2019, on sales of $10 billion, according to the most recent securities filing.

Across the street from the company’s headquarters is a small outpost of Arrow Electronics Inc., another Fortune 500 company that 10 years ago moved its headquarters from Melville to Colorado because its CEO lives in that state.

Mullins said while most Henry Schein headquarters employees have been working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic there are no plans to reduce the size of the office or its importance to company operations.

"We understand that we’ll have to modernize the overall headquarters to attract and retain Team Schein members for a long period of time," he said. "We’ve had a good track record with recruiting and retaining [employee] and we want to continue that."

Henry Schein spokesman Gerard Meuchner said it has requested from the IDA a 15-year reduction in property taxes for the Melville office complex and a sales-tax exemption on the purchase of construction materials and office equipment.

IDA executive director Anthony J. Catapano said Henry Schein "plays an important role in our local and regional economy. We look forward to reviewing their application in detail with the IDA's board during our meeting this [Thursday] afternoon," he said.

Henry Schein executives said on Wednesday they have begun discussions with Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency.