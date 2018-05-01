Henry Schein Inc. has named a former LabCorp executive to head its global dental group, the company announced Tuesday.

The executive, Jonathan Koch, was named senior vice president and chief executive officer of the global dental group, effective immediately.

Koch, 43, was a former executive at the Covance drug development unit of Laboratory Corp. of America (LabCorp), a Burlington, North Carolina-based health care diagnostics company.

Koch also will serve as a member of the company's executive management committee.

The company also announced that James P. Breslawski, 64, was named vice chairman of the company in addition to his role as president of Henry Schein.

Koch, who will oversee sales, distribution, marketing, operations, technology and business development, will work at corporate headquarters in Melville and report to Breslawski.

"Jon's mission is to build upon the great work done by Jim . . . and to accelerate the growth of our dental business globally," Stanley M. Bergman, chairman and CEO of Henry Schein, said in a statement.

"Health care markets globally are experiencing tremendous change and offer significant opportunities for agile participants, making this an exceptional time to join Henry Schein," Koch said.

Henry Schein, Long Island's largest public company by revenue and market capitalization, distributes supplies to the office-based practices of dentists and physicians.

Shares of Henry Schein edged down 0.6 percent to $75.58 in Tuesday morning trading.