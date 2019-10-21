Long Island-based mega-medical product distributor Henry Schein Inc. has been dismissed from a national opioid lawsuit in Ohio, it was announced Monday.

Henry Schein Inc. will make a $1 million donation to establish an educational foundation with Summit County to develop “best practices regarding the proper use and prescription of opioids,” the Melville company said in a statement.

The company also will pay $250,000 in expenses to Summit County; Akron is the county seat.

Opening statements are set for Monday in Cleveland.

The lawsuit, being heard before the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, alleged that Henry Schein Inc. and other companies mounted a "false advertising campaign" to expand the market for opioids and that those companies reaped financial rewards by failing "to monitor appropriately and restrict" the drugs' distribution, according to a summary of the case in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing by Henry Schein Inc. Court papers filed by Henry Schein in January denied that the company "made deliberate efforts to evade restrictions on opioid distribution or acted without regard for life."

Purdue Pharma LP and several other pharmaceutical manufacturers were dropped from the case after reaching settlements.

"The opioid crisis is a terrible national tragedy, and all segments of society need to come together to address the crisis," Henry Schein Chairman and CEO Stanley M. Bergman said in a statement Monday, adding, "We look forward to playing a constructive role in helping to advance solutions that put an end to opioid addiction."

In a 34-page response to the lawsuit, the company also denied that it delivered opioids for "illicit use."

The Cleveland case focuses on just two of those claims, from Ohio's Cuyahoga and Summit counties. But the case is a legal bellwether intended to signal how rulings might go in other cases in federal court, so it's being closely watched by the drug industry and advocates.

Just six companies remain in the case after a series of settlements, including one with Johnson & Johnson and a tentative deal with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, which has since filed for bankruptcy protection. They are drugmaker Teva, which owns Cephalon and Actavis; the major distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson; and pharmacy chain Walgreens in its capacity as a distributor.

The heart of most opioid lawsuits is a claim that drug companies improperly marketed the powerful painkillers to doctors and other prescribers, overselling the benefits and understating the risks of a class of drugs long linked to addiction. In the only opioid crisis case to go to trial so far in state court, an Oklahoma judge ruled against Johnson & Johnson and ordered the company to pay $572 million in damages.

A Fortune 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 indexes, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries. The company's sales from continuing operations reached $9.4 billion in 2018. Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse estimates that prescription opioid abuse in the United States represents an economic burden of $78.5 billion a year.

The federal agency said the crisis, which hit the Midwest particularly hard, was fueled by pharmaceutical companies' assurances to the medical community in the late 1990s that patients would not become addicted to the prescription opioid pain relievers.

More than 47,000 Americans died in 2017 as a result of the abuse of prescription and nonprescription opioids, including heroin and fentanyl, according to the agency.

With Ken Schachter and AP