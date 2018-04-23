Henry Schein Inc., Long Island's largest publicly traded company by revenue, Monday announced plans to spin off its $3.5 billion animal health supplies business and merge it with Vets First Choice.

The combined company, to be named Vets First Corp., will be based in Portland, Maine, the headquarters of Vets First Choice.

Henry Schein shareholders and subsidiaries of the Henry Schein Animal Health unit will own about 63 percent of the new company, which is expected to be an independent, publicly traded company.

In addition, Melville-based Henry Schein expects to receive $1 billion to $1.25 billion in tax-free cash as part of the transaction.

The company said it plans to use the proceeds for acquisitions, share repurchases and debt repayments.

Shares of Henry Schein rose almost 6 percent to $73.15 in late morning trading.

Ben Shaw, founder and chief executive of eight-year-old Vets First Choice, will become CEO of the combined company. Henry Schein will nominate six directors to the board of the new company and Vets First Choice will nominate five.

Stanley Bergman will take one of those board seats and continue in his role as chief executive and chairman of Henry Schein.

"Following the spin-off ... Henry Schein will focus on our market-leading dental and medical businesses as we make continued investments for future growth," Bergman said in a statement.

The deal is expected to close by the end of 2018.

Jeff Johnson, an analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc., said that the deal raises questions about Henry Schein's long-term strategy, which loses the "synergies" in combining sales of dental, medical and animal health supplies.

Henry Schein distributes products to the offices of dentists, physicians and veterinarians. It had revenue of $12.5 billion in 2017.