Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is one of three companies in the world to be selected to develop a rapid test for hepatitis C virus by a Swiss not-for-profit, officials announced last weekend.

The Medford-based manufacturer of point-of-care tests for HIV, syphilis, malaria, Ebola and other infectious diseases was chosen by the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics, or FIND, from proposals submitted earlier his year.

Executives said Chembio and two other businesses will develop hepatitis C tests and demonstrate their feasibility by December, when FIND is expected to choose one business to receive additional funding for further test development and clinical trials.

“Easy-to-use, accurate and affordable diagnostic tests are essential elements in the drive for hepatitis C virus elimination,” said Catharina Boehme, CEO of FIND, which is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

She continued. “Chembio was selected based on the high sensitivity offered by its [testing] technology, together with the company’s product development, manufacturing and distribution capabilities.”

More than 7 million people across the globe have been infected with hepatitis C, with most in low- and middle-income countries, according to the World Health Organization.

WHO reports that about 400,000 people die each year from the virus, mainly from liver disease it causes. Eighty percent of those who have the virus are not aware they have it.

Chembio CEO John J. Sperzel said the partnership with FIND allows the company to demonstrate its testing technology can “serve as a robust platform for the point-of-care detection of hepatitis C virus.”

The announcement came on Saturday, one day after New York State launched a plan to eliminate hepatitis C in the state with an additional $5 million in funding.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said New York's plan is the first in the country and includes a task force of experts, increasing access to medicine and screening. He said more than 200,000 state residents are infected.

"This holistic, first-in-the-nation approach to eradicating hepatitis C is modeled on our ongoing efforts to end the AIDS epidemic, and will improve the health of many of the most vulnerable among us, including people battling drug addiction," Cuomo said on Friday.

He also said hepatitis C-related deaths have exceeded HIV-related deaths on Long Island and other regions outside of New York City since 2007. He blamed the opioid crisis.

In Monday morning trading, Chembio shares were rose 10 cents to $11.35 on the Nasdaq Stock Market.