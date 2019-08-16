$49,500 ad campaign will tout LI Innovation Park

A $49,500 advertising campaign will run this fall to encourage businesses from the tristate area to move to the Long Island Innovation Park, officials said.

The campaign’s cost is being split by natural gas supplier National Grid and the HIA-LI, formerly known as the Hauppauge Industrial Association. HIA-LI won a $24,750 grant from National Grid.

The campaign will include ads on cable television, news radio stations and business publications. More than 60,000 CEOs in New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut and the lower Hudson Valley will receive promotional emails.

The ads will direct executives to the HIA-LI website for more information about the industrial park, formerly called the Hauppauge Industrial Park. The park is the nation’s second largest after Silicon Valley.

HIA-LI president Terri Alessi-Miceli said Thursday the park “offers compelling advantages as a corporate location.”

Keith Rooney, director of customer and community management at National Grid, said it supports “attracting out-of-town businesses to this center of innovation.”

The ad campaign will wrap up by Dec. 31, according to an HIA-LI spokesman.