The HIA-LI is taking its annual trade show and conference virtual and expanding the scope to include national and international attendees because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The business group, formerly called the Hauppauge Industrial Association, has scheduled its 32nd trade show for Oct. 7-8 from 9 a.m. to midnight each day. Admission is free except for two panel discussions, which cost $30 each.

More than 2,500 people have registered so far, according to HIA-LI CEO Terri Alessi-Miceli.

"Business networking remains essential to business growth, especially amid the circumstances imposed by today’s pandemic. Because we can quickly kindle video-chat dialogs among attendees and exhibitors, this trade show will help Long Island entrepreneurs," she said.

One panel discussion will feature developers Bob Coughlan of Tritec Real Estate and Russell Albanese of the Albanese Organization speaking about large projects, such as the Wyandanch Rising blight removal development, the Ronkonkoma Hub and the Belmont arena. The other panel will focus on leadership training with Dana Cavalea, former performance director for the New York Yankees.

To register, go to nwsdy.li/HIAtradeshow.

HIA-LI chairman Joseph Campolo said by making the trade show virtual and available to people from all over the world "this helps ensure that Nassau and Suffolk businesses are registering a strong impact on the global economic stage as well."