Long Island hires and promotions: Richard Miller, Northwell Health

Richard Miller of East Williston has been promoted to executive vice president and chief business strategy officer at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park. Photo Credit: Northwell Health

By Diane Daniels  peopleonthemove@newsday.com
HEALTH CARE

Northwell Health in New Hyde Park has announced two top finance promotions.

Richard Miller of East Williston, deputy chief financial officer of business strategy, has been promoted to executive vice president and chief business strategy officer. He will also remain chair of Northwell Health Plans Holding Co.

Michele Cusack of Bethpage, deputy chief financial officer and senior vice president of finance, has been promoted to manage finance operations as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

LAW

Yuliya Viola of Huntington has been hired as an associate in land use, zoning and real estate at Certilman Balin in Hauppauge. She was an associate at Sinnreich Kosakoff & Messina in Central Islip.

NONPROFITS

Kristen Cocoman of Huntington, chief development officer at The ALS Association,Greater New York Chapter, in Manhattan, has been promoted to president and CEO.

REAL ESTATE

Realty Connect USA in Woodbury has some new hires.

Daniel Rosenbaum of Cedarhurst, an associate broker, was with Jacobson Realty in West Hempstead.

Paul Batra of Katonah, a sales agent, was with The Corcoran Group in Manhattan.

Farrah Vaswani of Hicksville, a sales agent, was with Century 21 American Homes in Syosset.

Shore Line Realty Group in Bellmore has three new hires.

Teresa Coleman of New Hyde Park, a sales agent, was with Keller Williams Realty Greater Nassau in Garden City.

Natalie Aurigema of Rockville Centre, PR, marketing and social media manager and sales agent, was with Douglas Elliman in Roslyn.

Indeerjet Khaneja of Floral Park, a sales agent, was with Keller Williams Realty Greater Nassau in Garden City.

Michael Lieber of New Hyde Park has been hired as a sales agent at Laffey Real Estate in Syosset. He was a home inspector at A-Pro Certified Home Inspection Services in Nesconset.

COMMERCIALREAL ESTATE

John Heretakis of Commack has been hired as a salesperson at American Investment Properties in Garden City. He was an associate at Sovereign Realty Group in Woodbury.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

