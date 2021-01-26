Suffolk County’s One-Stop Employment Center will be hosting two virtual hiring events this week for the United States Postal Service and Rite-Aid stores.

The virtual events, which are free to access, require attendees to register in advance.

"Eleven months into this pandemic, many of our residents are still struggling and looking for work," County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement. "In Suffolk, we are laser focused on ensuring that anyone who has lost their job or those looking to make a change have the ability to safely and easily find gainful employment.

The USPS will be making a presentation on how to apply for a position on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. Available positions include city carrier assistant, tractor trailer operator, rural carrier associate and mail handler assistant.

To register for the event, held on Zoom, attendees should email their name and phone number to Michele.Azzara@suffolkcountyny.gov. Login and meeting code information will be provided after registering.

Rite-Aid recruiters will be holding a virtual hiring event Thursday, Jan. 28, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The drugstore chain is looking to fill full- and part-time positions for pharmacy technicians and shift supervisors across theMt. Sinai, Huntington, Ronkonkoma, Kings Park and Smithtown locations. Interested jobseekers should email their name and phone number to Erica.Mando@SuffolkCountyNY.gov to register for the Zoom session.