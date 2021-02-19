TODAY'S PAPER
Estee Lauder to interview for 30 jobs during virtual hiring event 

Register by emailing your name and phone number

Credit: Newsday/David Trotman-Wilkins

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Estee Lauder Companies is looking to fill dozens of positions ranging from mechanics to material handlers through a virtual hiring event Tuesday.

The event, hosted by Suffolk County’s One-Stop Employment Center, is aimed at filling about five positions for each of the following job titles: technical operator, mechanic, technician, compounder, material handler, and shipping and receiving clerk. The hiring event will be held on Zoom and will run from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Feb. 23.

Advanced registration is required.

Those interested in attending should registers by emailing their name and phone number to michele.azzara@suffolkcounty.gov. Video call login and meeting code information will be provided after registering.

