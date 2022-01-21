TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Job fair Tuesday morning at Middle Country library in Selden

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Suffolk County’s One-Stop Employment Center is hosting a job fair for job seekers in Selden Tuesday morning.

The event, running from 10 a.m. to noon, will be at the Middle Country Public Library, 575 Middle Country Rd. Advanced registration is required.

Employers scheduled to attend the Jan. 25 fair include the Long Island State Veterans Home, Stony Brook University, Europastry, East/West Industries, Northwell Health, Mary Haven Center of Hope, and Long Island Cares, among others.

To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/middle-country-library-job-fair-tickets-227903344037 or call the county employment center at 631-853-6600.

Job seekers in need of proper business attire can contact the center’s Career Couture shop at 631-853-6769.

