Long Island’s unemployment rate fell last month to the lowest level in more than 30 years, but the historic decline is the result of a shrinking labor force rather than a growing economy.

The Island’s jobless rate fell to 2.6% in December, down from 3.5% in November and less than half the 5.8% rate recorded a year ago, state Labor Department data released Tuesday shows. The rate is the lowest since the state began tracking those figures in 1990.

But the region’s labor force — the sum of all employed Long Islanders and those out of work but looking for jobs — also shrank. The region's labor force totaled 1,419,200 last month, down 35,700 people from December 2020.

Observers say a number of factors are causing tens of thousands of people to leave their jobs or stop looking for work, including lack of access to child care, continued concerns over omicron, and retirements — sometimes earlier than planned.