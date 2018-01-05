TODAY'S PAPER
Business

LI’s hobby game stores attract loyal players, face challenges

Long Island’s hobby game stores, which sell entertainments such as Pokémon card games and Dungeons & Dragons, say they face the same challenges as other local retailers, including increased competition from Amazon and Walmart, and the high costs of operating in an expensive region.

James Meier playing Guild Ball. The War Store,
Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

James Meier playing Guild Ball. The War Store, Middle Island, Dec.30, 2017, a gaming store hosted gamers at the store playing "Guild Ball" a miniature, fantasy version of soccer.

James Meier playing Guild Ball. The War Store,
Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

James Meier playing Guild Ball. The War Store, Middle Island, Dec.30, 2017, a gaming store hosted gamers at the store playing "Guild Ball" a miniature, fantasy version of soccer.

Store manager Steve Megas next to players of
Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

Store manager Steve Megas next to players of Guild Ball. . The War Store, Middle Island, Dec.30, 2017, a gaming store hosted gamers at the store playing "Guild Ball" a miniature, fantasy version of soccer.

L-R Roger Leataers, 42, Ridge and Nick Owens,
Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

L-R Roger Leataers, 42, Ridge and Nick Owens, 23, Stony Brook play Warhammer 40,000. The War Store, Middle Island, Dec.30, 2017, a gaming store hosted gamers at the store playing "Guild Ball" a miniature, fantasy version of soccer.

Vinny D'Arco (left), of Valley Stream, along with
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Vinny D’Arco (left), of Valley Stream, along with Matt Friedman, of Hewlett, Russell Sposito, of Bellerose, and Capt. Jesse James De Marco, owner of A Store of Fire and Dice, pose with props from their fictional characters from the game of Dungeons & Dragons on Dec. 20, 2017.

Capt. Jesse James De Marco (left), owner of
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Capt. Jesse James De Marco (left), owner of A Store of Fire and Dice, plays Magic the Gathering with, Mike Yurman, of Bethpage, while live commentary about the game is given by, Matt Friedman, of Hewlett, streaming on Twitch.com, on Dec. 20, 2017.

Chris Sangenette, of East Rockaway, browses various games
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Chris Sangenette, of East Rockaway, browses various games at A Store of Fire and Dice in Lynbrook on Dec. 20, 2017.

Various game pieces from player's fictional characters from
Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

Various game pieces from player’s fictional characters from the game Dungeons & Dragons, being played at A Store of Fire and Dice in Lynbrook on Dec. 20, 2017.

Henry Gross (L), 22, of Commack, plays the
Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

Henry Gross (L), 22, of Commack, plays the popular card game, Vanugard with Mike Marinelli (R), 19, of Holbrook,, at The Brothers Grim Games and Collectibles in Selden, Dec. 22, 2017.

Gil Rappold, owner of the Brothers Grim, at
Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

Gil Rappold, owner of the Brothers Grim, at The Brothers Grim Games and Collectibles in Selden, Dec. 22, 2017.

Warhammer pieces are set up at The Brothers
Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

Warhammer pieces are set up at The Brothers Grim Games and Collectibles in Selden, Dec. 22, 2017.

Customers shop around at The Brothers Grim Games
Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

Customers shop around at The Brothers Grim Games and Collectibles in Selden, Dec. 22, 2017.

Magic: The Gathering is played at The Brothers
Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

Magic: The Gathering is played at The Brothers Grim Games and Collectibles in Selden, Dec. 22, 2017.

Popular card game, Vanguard, is played at The
Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

Popular card game, Vanguard, is played at The Brothers Grim Games and Collectibles in Selden, Dec. 22, 2017.

Gil Rappold of Coram, Cassandra Sperl and Mike
Photo Credit: David L. Pokress

Gil Rappold of Coram, Cassandra Sperl and Mike Sperl of Sound Beach and Mac Herrmann of Brookhaven play Terraforming Mars board game at Brothers Grim game store in Selden.

Cassandrs Sperl gets stratagy tips from her father,
Photo Credit: David L. Pokress

Cassandrs Sperl gets stratagy tips from her father, Mike, as they play Terraforming Mars board game at Brothers Grim game store in Selden.

Terraforming Mars board game played at Brothers Grim
Photo Credit: David L. Pokress

Terraforming Mars board game played at Brothers Grim game store in Selden.

Henry Gross, 22, of Commack, plays the popular
Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

Henry Gross, 22, of Commack, plays the popular card game Vanguard, at The Brothers Grim Games and Collectibles in Selden, Dec. 22, 2017.



