National arts and crafts retailer Hobby Lobby will open its second store on Long Island in early 2018 in the space of a former Pathmark supermarket in Bay Shore.

The Hobby Lobby store will open in the former Pathmark in the Kohl’s shopping center at 2060 Sunrise Hwy. The more than 46,000-square-foot store is expected to create 35 to 50 jobs. Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sundays.

The shopping center’s landlord, Saxon Sunrise Realty, purchased the lease of the former Pathmark back from the bankrupt Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co., parent company of Waldbaum’s and Pathmark supermarkets, for $2.3 million. The Pathmark space has remained vacant since the supermarket closed in 2015.

Demolition of the interior of the Bay Shore store started last month, said Jeremy Isaacs of Ripco Real Estate in Jericho, who represented Saxon Sunrise Realty in the lease transaction.

Hobby Lobby opened its first Long Island location in June, in a remodeled space formerly occupied by Sports Authority in the shopping plaza at Veterans Memorial Highway and Sunken Meadow State Parkway in Commack. The Sports Authority store closed last year as part of that company’s bankruptcy.

Hobby Lobby offers more than 70,000 arts and crafts, hobby, home decor, holiday, and seasonal products. The Oklahoma City-based, privately owned retailer currently has 16 locations in New York, and more than 750 stores across the United States.

“Hobby Lobby is constantly looking for new locations to serve our customers better,” Hobby Lobby spokesman Bob Miller said in an email. “With the great response we’ve received from customers in those [New York] locations, we believe Bay Shore will be an excellent location.”

All 51 Waldbaum’s and Pathmark stores on Long Island closed by November 2015, following A&P’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in July 2015. Most of the stores have been taken over or are expected to be taken over by other supermarkets, including 10 by Stop & Shop, 10 by Best Market, at least four by ShopRite, and one by King Kullen. About 10 stores remain vacant.