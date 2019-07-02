TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
82° Good Afternoon
Business

Hofstra Northwell nursing program awarded $2.7M grant

The grant is intended to create nursing services

The grant is intended to create nursing services for underserved communities. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/noipornpan

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print

The Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies has been awarded a $2.7 million grant to graduate more nurses for underserved communities.

Northwell said Tuesday the grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources & Services Administration.

The grant will support the graduate nursing program’s academic-practice partnership to prepare primary care and advanced-practice nurses to work in rural and underserved communities.

The new award, the third grant the nursing program has received from the federal agency, will provide education for primary care nurse practitioners through 2023.

To date, the school has received $5.1 million in federal grants. Since its inception in 2015, the school has graduated 73 nurse practitioners.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, with 69,000 employees, is the state's largest employer. It operates 23 hospitals.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Robert F. X. Sillerman, then-chancellor of Long Island Onetime billionaire settles securities fraud charges
Samantha Alvarez, 15, of Brentwood, dances at her Here's what goes into quinceañera parties on LI
The Hempstead Town Board gave itself new oversight Hempstead takes on new oversight powers 
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran in Mineola on Curran pulls 'monitor' contract for police academy
Frank Beinlich has been charged with burglarizing a Police: Port Jefferson burglary suspect arraigned
Suffolk County police and Holbrook Fire Department personnel 4 people hurt in 2-car crash in Holbrook, police say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search