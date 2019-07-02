The Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies has been awarded a $2.7 million grant to graduate more nurses for underserved communities.

Northwell said Tuesday the grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources & Services Administration.

The grant will support the graduate nursing program’s academic-practice partnership to prepare primary care and advanced-practice nurses to work in rural and underserved communities.

The new award, the third grant the nursing program has received from the federal agency, will provide education for primary care nurse practitioners through 2023.

To date, the school has received $5.1 million in federal grants. Since its inception in 2015, the school has graduated 73 nurse practitioners.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, with 69,000 employees, is the state's largest employer. It operates 23 hospitals.