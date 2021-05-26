Hofstra University has named its recently opened business school building to honor venture capitalist and school trustee Leo A. Guthart.

The building, opened in 2019, will be called the Leo A. Guthart Hall for Innovation and Discovery.

The building, part of the Frank G. Zarb School of Business, houses Hofstra's Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

The dedication was held on May 20.

Guthart, the founder and chief executive of Topspin Partners, a venture capital firm in Roslyn Heights, recently donated $5.25 million to Hofstra.

The donation will fund several programs, including grants for research deemed to have commercial, educational and societal impact.