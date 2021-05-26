TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Business

Hofstra University names business school buidling for venture capitalist

Hofstra University renamed its business school building to

Hofstra University renamed its business school building to honor venture capitalist and school trustee Leo A. Guthart, seen here. The dedication was held on May 20. Credit: Hofstra University

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Print

Hofstra University has named its recently opened business school building to honor venture capitalist and school trustee Leo A. Guthart.

The building, opened in 2019, will be called the Leo A. Guthart Hall for Innovation and Discovery.

The building, part of the Frank G. Zarb School of Business, houses Hofstra's Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

The dedication was held on May 20.

Guthart, the founder and chief executive of Topspin Partners, a venture capital firm in Roslyn Heights, recently donated $5.25 million to Hofstra.

The donation will fund several programs, including grants for research deemed to have commercial, educational and societal impact.

Headshot of Newsday employee Ken Schachter on June

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

More news

President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn
New grand jury seated for next stage of Trump investigation
People waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots
Incentives used as positive reinforcement to encourage vaccinations
The Carlls River Botanical Garden in Geiger Park,
LIers close to fully enjoying region's first new park in more than a decade
James Bodian, 16, created and assembled 300 "sanitation
Oyster Bay teen donates hundreds of sanitation kits to LI homeless
Republican James Mazzarella and Democrat Kate Browning faced
Mazzarella declares victory over Browning in special election for Suffolk Legislature
Members of Mass Action New York during a
Protests, prayers and marches: George Floyd is remembered a year after he was killed by police
Didn’t find what you were looking for?