More than 80 Long Island businesswomen will feature their creative work, including home decor, pottery, candles, jewelry, clothing, fashion accessories and specialty foods, at a business expo on Oct. 3.

The Women's Expo — in its 19th year — will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd. in Centereach. The event is free and open to the public.

Participating businesses will include Terry's Creative Crafts, Klutch boutique, Jewelry Junkie, Laurel's Butter, Duck Donuts and Modern Primal Soap Co.

Soap maker Carly McAllister, of Coram, who owns Modern Primal Soap Co., is participating in the event for the third consecutive year. She'll be selling her handmade soap varieties, including the pumpkin spice latte goat's milk bar and cinnamon-sprinkled New York apple pie vegan soap bar, for $8 each.

"There's such a lovely camaraderie between us vendors, and each time I've participated, I've made a huge profit. I hope that continues this year, " she said, laughing.

"I love participating in the Women's Expo, it's honestly one of my favorite events to sell at."

McAllister said she paid a vendor's fee of about $100. Proceeds help support the library's Miller Business Resource Center, organizers said, adding that more than 2,300 people attended last year.

The event, presented by the Middle Country Library Foundation, is an opportunity to shop and also to network, she said.

"Even for me, it's a one-stop shop for holiday shopping," she said. "Some of the money I make goes right back to the other women."

For information, visit womensexpoli.org or call 631-585-9393, ext. 296.