The typical Long Islander earns less than half what it takes to buy a home here, and the situation is worsening as home prices rise while wages stagnate, a new report shows.

In Nassau County, a buyer must earn about $145,500 to afford a home selling for the median price of $490,000, California-based real estate information company Attom Data Solutions found in a report to be released Thursday. That’s more than twice the average yearly wage of $60,489 in Nassau, the company reported.

In Suffolk County, home buyers require an income of nearly $116,000 to make monthly payments on a house priced at the median $365,000, Attom reported. That’s roughly double Suffolk’s average wage of about $57,800.

The analysis includes the monthly cost of a mortgage, property taxes, home insurance and mortgage insurance. It assumes home buyers can afford to spend no more than 28 percent of their income on housing.

The typical Nassau resident would need to spend more than 67 percent of his or her paycheck to buy a median-priced home, and the typical Suffolk resident would need to set aside 56 percent, the report found.

The report used weekly wage data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, as well as figures from mortgage giant Freddie Mac and sales records to compare home prices with incomes for 446 counties across the country, assuming buyers made down payments of 3 percent and paid typical mortgage rates.

The county in the nation where home prices and incomes were most out-of-whack was Brooklyn, where the typical wage-earner brings home about $45,000 and the median sales price was $740,000 in the first months of 2018.

Manhattan, Queens and San Francisco also ranked among the least affordable counties in the nation, with typical wage-earners needing to spend 85 percent or more of their income to afford a median-priced home.

On Long Island, the gap between home values and wages is widening, with housing prices rising by 7 percent over the past year while wages remained flat in Suffolk and ticked up by 1 percent in Nassau, Attom reported.

Long Island real estate agents said the one-two punch of soaring home prices and flat wages forces local couples to maintain two incomes if they want to afford the American dream of homeownership.

Many home buyers are couples who must both work full-time to pay their mortgage and property taxes, said Jamie Gorman, a real estate agent with Plainview-based Charles Rutenberg Realty.

High home prices and taxes are “putting a lot of pressure on people,” Gorman said. “If their budget is based on two salaries, then there’s going to be no flexibility on that . . . have to keep their jobs, or they need to settle for less.”