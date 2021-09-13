TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Sellers' market: Home prices jump 17.6% in Suffolk to new high, 13% in Nassau 

Broker Jeewan Persaud (l) chats with homeowner Derek D'Costa as he prepares for an open house at a property on Saddle Rock Road in Valley Stream, Sunday, Sep. 12/ Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com @mauramcdermott
Home prices reached a new high in Suffolk County and matched a previous record in Nassau County last month, a new report shows.

The median home price jumped to $535,000 in Suffolk last month, an increase of 17.6% compared with a year earlier, OneKey MLS, the listing service that includes Long Island, said in a report released Monday. Nassau home prices increased by nearly 13% annually, to $670,000, the service reported.

The rising prices indicate sellers still have the upper hand in Long Island’s housing market. With the supply of listings down by 26% compared with August 2020, it would take two months to sell all the homes listed in Suffolk and 2.5 months in Nassau, at last month's pace of pending sales, listing service figures show. A balanced market has a five- to eight-month supply, brokers say.

Buyers could get some relief from rising prices soon, though. For homes that went into contract last month, the median price in Suffolk was $520,000 in August, down 3.5% from the previous month. In Nassau, homes went into contract last month for a median price of $650,000, down 0.76% from July, OneKey figures show.

The market remains active, with buyers signing contracts last month to buy 1,801 homes in Suffolk, up 3.6% from July, OneKey reported. In Nassau, 1,438 homes went into contract last month, up 1.6% from July, listing service figures show.

Maura McDermott covers residential real estate and other business news on Long Island.

