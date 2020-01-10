TODAY'S PAPER
Home prices surge 10% in Suffolk; 4.5% in Nassau, figures show

Home prices surged in Suffolk and Nassau during

Home prices surged in Suffolk and Nassau during December, Multiple Listing Service figures show. Here, a home for sale in Seaford. Credit: Newsday/Steven Pfost

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com @mauramcdermott
Long Island home prices surged last month, driven up by scarce inventory.

In Suffolk County, homes traded for a median closed price of $415,000 in December, up 10% from a year earlier, the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported Friday. Nassau County’s median sale price increased by 4.5% year-over-year, to $538,000.

The number of closed sales increased annually by 1.7% in Suffolk and 4.1% in Nassau, the listing service reported.

Defying the usual winter doldrums for the housing market, prospective buyers remained active throughout the holidays. New contract signings soared by nearly 21 percent in Suffolk and more than 15 percent in Nassau, compared with the previous December.

The number of homes listed for sale fell annually by 7% in Suffolk and 4% in Nassau, tipping the market further in favor of sellers, listing service figures show. At the current sales pace, it would take 3.4 months to sell all the homes listed in Suffolk and 3.8 months in Nassau – well below the six- to eight-month supply that brokers say makes for a balanced market.

Maura McDermott covers residential real estate and other business news on Long Island.

