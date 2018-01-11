TODAY'S PAPER
LI home prices jump as buyers scramble for scarce listings

Home values rose 9 percent in Suffolk and 6.4 percent in Nassau compared with last year, according to MLSLI.

Inventory of homes for sale fell sharply in both counties in December 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto

Long Island home prices jumped last month as buyers competed for a slim supply of properties.

In Suffolk County, homes sold for a median price of $365,000 in December, a 9 percent increase from a year earlier, the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported Thursday.

Nassau County home values rose by 6.4 percent, to a median price of $499,000.

The number of closed home sales fell by 2.1 percent in Suffolk and 8.6 percent in Nassau.

Inventory fell sharply in both counties last month. There were 5,554 homes listed for sale in Suffolk, down 13.4 percent from the previous December. In Nassau, there were 3,780 listings, a year-over-year decline of 5.7 percent.

Maura McDermott covers residential real estate and other business news on Long Island.

