Long Island’s real estate market was shut down for nine days last month due to the pandemic, so you might expect a slower-than-normal home sales market across the board.

You’d be wrong.

The number of homes going into contract actually increased in both counties compared with the previous June, and prices rose despite a steep drop in closed sales, a new report shows.

After a nearly 12-week shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Suffolk County pending sales jumped by 20.4% last month compared with the previous June, OneKey MLS, the multiple listing service that includes Long Island, reported Thursday. In Nassau County, the number of homes going into contract ticked up by 0.8% year-over-year.

However, the number of closed sales plummeted year-over-year by 38.5% in Nassau and 29% in Suffolk. That sharp decline comes after New York prohibited real estate agents from doing in-person work from March 22 until June 10, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The median closed sale price made year-over-year gains last month, rising by 3% to $565,000 in Nassau, and by 6.2% to $430,000 in Suffolk, OneKey reported. For homes that went into contract last month, OneKey reported that the median price was $580,000 in Nassau, an annual increase of 5.4%, and $454,370 in Suffolk, up 12.2% over the previous June.

Brokers say higher-priced homes have been in especially high demand as New York City residents seek out spacious suburban houses with high-end amenities, so the rising prices could reflect increased activity at the top of the market rather than across-the-board price gains.