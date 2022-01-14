The number of houses for sale plunged to a record low as Long Islanders continued to snap up homes faster than new ones came on the market in December, according to a new report from OneKey MLS.

There were 4,463 homes for sale on Long Island as of Jan. 7. Given the pace that sales went into contract last month, it would take two months for all listings in to sell in Nassau County and 1.7 months in Suffolk.

The small selection of homes, and speed with which they’re selling, has kept prices high when compared to the year before. The median price of a home sold in Nassau County last month was $645,000, or 6.6% higher than the in December 2020. The Nassau median was the lowest it has been since June. In Suffolk, the median sale price was $525,000 in December, which was 9.4% higher than in the same month a year ago.

Compared with the previous month, the median sale price fell $7,500, or 1.1% in Nassau in December. The median sale in Suffolk was $5,000 higher last month than in November, a 1% increase.

Fewer sales closed last month than in December 2020 in both counties. The closings dropped 20.5% to 1,309 in Nassau, and 22.1% to 1,726 in Suffolk. Some of that decline reflects an unusually high number of closings at the end of 2020 following the frenzied deal-making that occurred in the first year of the pandemic.

Rising mortgage rates could move some would-be buyers to the sidelines and slow the pace of sales, replenishing some of the inventory of homes. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 3.45% for the week ending Jan. 13, which represented an increase of one-quarter of a percentage point in one week.

The rate is the highest it has been since March 26, 2020, and comes after the Federal Reserve indicated it will raise interest rates multiple times this year to address inflation.