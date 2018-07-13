TODAY'S PAPER
CDC: Honey Smacks linked to salmonella outbreak

The CDC says at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak have been hospitalized. Kellogg has voluntarily recalled the cereal since mid-June.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that, regardless of expiration date, the cereal should be thrown away or returned to a retailer for a refund. Photo Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar

By The Associated Press
ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a popular Kellogg's cereal has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has infected 100 people in 33 states.

The CDC announced Thursday that customers should avoid Honey Smacks, tweeting, "Do not eat this cereal." The agency says it found salmonella in samples of Honey Smacks, which has been subject to a voluntary recall by Kellogg since mid-June.

It says that regardless of expiration date, the cereal should be thrown away or returned to a retailer for a refund.

The CDC says at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak have been hospitalized. It says most people infected with salmonella develop a fever, cramps or diarrhea within 12 to 72 hours of being exposed to the bacteria.

