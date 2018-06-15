TODAY'S PAPER
Kellogg recalls Honey Smacks because of salmonella potential

73 people in 31 states infected, with Center for Disease Control and prevention saying most of the outbreaks in New York, California, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

This is a box of Kellogg's Honey Smacks

This is a box of Kellogg's Honey Smacks in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., Friday, June 25, 2010.  Photo Credit: AP/AP / Gene J. Puskar

By The Associated Press
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Kellogg Company is voluntarily recalling some of its Honey Smacks cereal after salmonella infected 73 people in 31 states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most of the outbreaks were in California, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania.

The recall affects 15.3-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800039103 and 23-ounce packages with the UPS Code 3800014810. Both have best used by dates from June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019.

Consumers are advised to throw the cereal away and contact Kellogg for a refund.

Salmonella usually causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

By The Associated Press

