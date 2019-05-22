Preakness Stakes-winning horse trainer Chad C. Brown and his company have agreed to pay $1.6 million in back wages, damages and civil penalties following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division.

Brown, founder and owner of Chad Brown Racing, which provides care and training to thoroughbred horses at Belmont Park Race Track in Elmont and in Saratoga, engaged in “willful violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and the labor provisions of the H-2B non-immigrant visa program,” according to a Wednesday news release from the Labor Department.

According to court documents filed by the department, Brown failed to pay overtime to 150 current and former groomers and hot walkers – stable workers who exercise horses and cool them down after races – “for all hours worked in excess of forty in a week and falsified time records to conceal actual hours” worked by the training operation’s employees.

Brown and his attorney did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Brown maintains a year-round training division at Belmont Park Race Track in Elmont, court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York said.

Chad Brown Racing has its principal office in Mechanicville, New York. In 2017, Brown won his Preakness debut with horse Cloud Computing, who had raced only three times and began his career only three months prior.

In addition to back wages and penalties, Brown’s company agreed to designate a compliance officer to oversee pay practices, adopt an electronic timekeeping system, and train supervisors on the requirements for the FLSA and H-2B provisions, the Labor Department said.