Oceanside-based South Nassau Communities Hospital on Thursday officially changed its name to Mount Sinai South Nassau.

The 90-year-old, 455-bed community hospital's name was changed to better reflect its affiliation with Manhattan-based Mount Sinai Health System, which it offically joined in October 2018. South Nassau originally agreed to join Mount Sinai a year earlier.

"This new name reflects our new partnership with Mount Sinai while recognizing the long history of South Nassau and its ties to the South Shore communities we have served for more than 90 years,” said Richard J. Murphy, president and CEO of Mount Sinai South Nassau. "Our patients will now also have access to highly specialized physicians, clinical trials, and a wide range of new services as we grow the partnership with Mount Sinai."

Dr. Arthur Klein, president of the Mount Sinai Health Network, said the health system plans to make "signficant capital expenditures" to expand the hospital's capabilities.

He said the investment would help South Nassau expand its outpatient, emergency department and intensive care units.

"It is our intention to make this a true flagship hospital on Long Island for Mount Sinai, Klein said.

As part of the partnership agreement, Mount Sinai Health System has committed $120 million toward South Nassau's expansion plans.

Mount Sinai South Nassau is in the midst of a $400 million long-term strategic growth initiative. In the next three years, the hospital plans to begin work on a four-story addition, a three-story parking garage, and a new central utility plant and electrical emergency facility on the hospital’s main campus in Oceanside, as well as a $40 million Medical Arts Pavilion at its Long Beach location.

Also, Mount Sinai South Nassau said its doctors have been collaborating with Mount Sinai professionals in key service areas, including maternal fetal medicine, interventional endoscopy and pediatric cardiology. South Nassau also plans to expand its cardiac surgery, cancer care, neuroscience, and colon and rectal surgery programs.

The Mount Sinai Health System includes more than 400 ambulatory, or outpatient, practices and other community locations, and more than 7,000 primary and specialty care physicians, as well as 200 physicians and other experts at 11 multidisciplinary practices based on Long Island. Mount Sinai South Nassau has about 900 physicians and 22 ambulatory practices.