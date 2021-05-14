Long Islanders who are having a hard time paying their rent, mortgages or utility bills can get help at an open house on Wednesday.

The Central Islip Civic Council and American Debt Resources Inc. will offer free counseling about mortgage forbearance programs and grants for housing expenses at the council's offices from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 68 Wheeler Rd. in Central Islip.

Long Island Housing Services, the Nassau County Bar Association, New York Legal Assistance Group and Nassau Suffolk Law Services also will offer free legal consultations. A food pantry will be available as well.

Masks and social distancing are required.

To register, call 516-388-7556.