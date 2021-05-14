TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Business

Long Island renters, homeowners can get free housing help

Nonprofit groups will offer free counseling and information

Nonprofit groups will offer free counseling and information about grants and forbearance programs on Wednesday. Credit: Newsday/John Keating

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com @mauramcdermott
Print

Long Islanders who are having a hard time paying their rent, mortgages or utility bills can get help at an open house on Wednesday.

The Central Islip Civic Council and American Debt Resources Inc. will offer free counseling about mortgage forbearance programs and grants for housing expenses at the council's offices from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 68 Wheeler Rd. in Central Islip.

Long Island Housing Services, the Nassau County Bar Association, New York Legal Assistance Group and Nassau Suffolk Law Services also will offer free legal consultations. A food pantry will be available as well.

Masks and social distancing are required.

To register, call 516-388-7556.

Maura McDermott poses for an employee headshot at

Maura McDermott covers residential real estate and other business news on Long Island.

More news

County health commissioners answer questions about vaccine hesitancy
LI health commissioners tout COVID-19 vaccine safety
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder discussed the arrest
Cops: CVS worker stole vaccine cards from Levittown store
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Friday that
New York should shed masks, Curran says
A surge in identity theft in New York
ID theft in New York surged 85% in 2020, DiNapoli says
Businesses and customers are faced with questions over
Businesses, workers must deal with vaccine etiquette
A soon-to-depart Metro-North train waits in Grand Central
$4.7B plan to bring Metro-North to Penn Station revived
Didn’t find what you were looking for?