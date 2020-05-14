Long Island’s housing market hit the brakes hard in April, with sales falling sharply as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

The number of closed sales fell by 31.5% in Suffolk County and almost 44% in Nassau County last month compared with the previous April, OneKey MLS reported Thursday. New contract signings plummeted year-over-year by 62% in Suffolk and nearly 70% in Nassau, the listing service reported.

Despite the falloff in sales, prices jumped in both counties as buyers competed for a scarce supply of homes. In Suffolk, homes sold for a median price of $425,000, up 11.8% from a year earlier. The median price in Nassau increased by 11.4% annually, to $562,500, according to OneKey, a multiple listing service formed in March by the Long Island Board of Realtors and the White Plains-based Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors.

The number of homes listed for sale dropped by about 24% in both counties compared with the previous April, listing service figures show. At the current pace of sales, it would take six months to sell all the homes listed in Suffolk and eight months in Nassau. That would count as a balanced market by brokers’ usual standards, but brokers say buyers and sellers alike are worried about their safety and their finances, and many are declining to close deals.

To slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo shut down nonessential businesses, including real estate brokerages, on March 22. On April 2, the state permitted real estate agents, inspectors and appraisers to resume work, but only in their offices or over the internet.