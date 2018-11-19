TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
54° Good Afternoon
Business

Huntington Quadrangle building sells for $69 million, broker says

The 408,917-square-foot building in Melville changed hands two years ago for $35.77 million. 

3 Huntington Quadrangle, a two-building office complex in

3 Huntington Quadrangle, a two-building office complex in Melville, has been sold for $69 million, broker CBRE said. Photo Credit: Great Ink Communications/Eric Gerard

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Print

A two-building office complex at 3 Huntington Quadrangle in Melville has been sold for $69 million, nearly double the price it sold for two years ago.

The four-story, 408,917-square-foot complex is 99 percent leased to "high-credit" companies, including Northwell Health, Travelers Insurance Co. and Santander Bank, according to a release by brokerage CBRE, which arranged the sale. The buyer was not identified in the release. 

In 2016, the property was sold to a joint venture between Garden City-based real estate developer Treeline, and Ridgefield Park, New Jersey-based real estate owner and operator the KABR Group, for $35.77 million.

After the purchase two years ago, the property underwent a "major capital renovation," which included improvements to its cafe, bathrooms, conference room, elevators and common areas, CBRE said in the release. 

“Our business plan for 3HQ was to invest in enhancing the profile of the building through major capital improvements, including a full elevator modernization, a new main lobby design and a modern cafe,” Michael Schor, chief investment officer of Treeline said in a statement. “This program was well received in the market, allowing us to stabilize the tenancy and achieve our objectives for the asset on time and on budget.” 

Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley and Travis Langer of CBRE’s Institutional Properties Group and Philip Heilpern and Robert Seidenberg of CBRE's Long Island office represented the sellers and buyer in the deal. 

video
By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com

More news

Adventureland is offering $10 off every 2019 season LI theme park offers discounted tickets for 2019
This 2,600-square-foot home in Glen Head has four LI's 'heptadecagon' house lists for $1.2 million
Babylon Village Municipal Hall on Main Street on Hearing to discuss extending limits on restaurants
Grease-eating microorganisms power the turbines at the Great 'Grease' is the word for conservation efforts
Photo of eastbound traffic on the Long Island AAA: Expect gridlock nightmare tomorrow evening
The Scotch egg, soft-boiled and encased in sausage, Gastropub to be replaced by New Orleans-style eatery