A two-building office complex at 3 Huntington Quadrangle in Melville has been sold for $69 million, nearly double the price it sold for two years ago.

The four-story, 408,917-square-foot complex is 99 percent leased to "high-credit" companies, including Northwell Health, Travelers Insurance Co. and Santander Bank, according to a release by brokerage CBRE, which arranged the sale. The buyer was not identified in the release.

In 2016, the property was sold to a joint venture between Garden City-based real estate developer Treeline, and Ridgefield Park, New Jersey-based real estate owner and operator the KABR Group, for $35.77 million.

After the purchase two years ago, the property underwent a "major capital renovation," which included improvements to its cafe, bathrooms, conference room, elevators and common areas, CBRE said in the release.

“Our business plan for 3HQ was to invest in enhancing the profile of the building through major capital improvements, including a full elevator modernization, a new main lobby design and a modern cafe,” Michael Schor, chief investment officer of Treeline said in a statement. “This program was well received in the market, allowing us to stabilize the tenancy and achieve our objectives for the asset on time and on budget.”

Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley and Travis Langer of CBRE’s Institutional Properties Group and Philip Heilpern and Robert Seidenberg of CBRE's Long Island office represented the sellers and buyer in the deal.